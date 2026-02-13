/T20 World Cup 2026: Here's how Australia can qualify for Super 8 stage after Zimbabwe defeat

Zimbabwe stunned Australia by 23 runs in their T20 World Cup 2026 Group B clash at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday (Feb 13), pulling off one of the biggest upsets of the tournament so far. Chasing 169, Australia were bowled out for 146. This victory moved Zimbabwe to second place in the points table and left Australia in serious trouble.

The pitch was slow, making batting difficult of batters. Zimbabwe bowled with great control and reduced Australia to 29 for four early in the innings. From that point, the bowlers remained in complete control and did not allow the Australian batters for a comeback. Matt Renshaw scored a fighting 65, but did not get enough support from the rest of the lineup.

For Zimbabwe, Blessing Muzarabani led the bowling attack with four wickets for 17 runs in four overs. Brad Evans took three wickets for 23 runs. This was also Zimbabwe’s second win over Australia in T20 World Cup history.

How Australia can still reach Super 8 stage

After this loss, Australia’s chances of reaching the Super 8 are at risk. They must win both of their remaining matches against Sri Lanka and Oman. If they win both games, they will have six points. However, they will also need big wins to improve their net run rate.

If Australia beat Sri Lanka and Sri Lanka later defeat Zimbabwe (assuming Zimbabwe beat Ireland), then Australia, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe could all finish with the same number of points. In that case, net run rate will decide which teams will qualify.

If Australia and Zimbabwe both beat Sri Lanka, then Australia and Zimbabwe will qualify for the Super 8 and Sri Lanka will be knocked out. Australia must win against Sri Lanka and Oman to stay in the competition.

Who could replace Australia in the Super 8?

Based on the current situation, Zimbabwe are the strongest team to replace Australia in the Super 8 from Group B. They have won both of their matches and have a strong net run rate of +1.194. If they continue this form, they are likely to qualify.

Possible Super 8 fixtures (If Zimbabwe replace Australia)

If Zimbabwe take Australia’s place (X2 position), the updated Super 8 matches could look like this:

•23 Feb 2026 - Zimbabwe vs West Indies in Mumbai

•26 Feb 2026 - Zimbabwe vs India in Chennai

•1 Mar 2026 - Zimbabwe vs South Africa in Delhi