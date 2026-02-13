Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Sports
  • /T20 World Cup 2026, IND vs PAK: High voltage clash in doubt? Rain expected to play spoilsport

T20 World Cup 2026, IND vs PAK: High-voltage clash in doubt? Rain expected to play spoilsport

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Edited By Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Published: Feb 13, 2026, 16:11 IST | Updated: Feb 13, 2026, 16:42 IST
T20 World Cup 2026, IND vs PAK: High-voltage clash in doubt? Rain expected to play spoilsport

T20 World Cup 2026, IND vs PAK: High-voltage clash in doubt? Rain expected to play spoilsport Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

According to the Meteorology Department of Sri Lanka, Colombo could experience light to heavy showers on Sunday (Feb 15), meaning the India vs Pakistan clash in the T20 World Cup could be thrown into doubt.

The high-voltage T20 World Cup 2026 clash between India and Pakistan could be in a spot bother and this time it is not the boycott issue. According to the Meteorology Department of Sri Lanka, Colombo could experience light to heavy showers on Sunday (Feb 15), meaning the fixture could be thrown into doubt. This latest hurdle comes after the Pakistani government initially cleared their side to play in the T20 World Cup match, having earlier announced a boycott of the contest.

India vs Pakistan clash in doubt?

According to the weather prediction for Sunday, there is more than an 85 percent chance of rain in Colombo. The temperature in the evening is expected to be around 23 degrees Celsius. There is also around 24 per cent chances of thunderstorms in the city on the day of the India vs Pakistan clash.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

A total of 2.4mm of rain is predicted to fall in Colombo on Sunday, much to the dismay of India and Pakistan cricket fans. The only ray of hope is that the prediction for rain is supposed to come down in the evening as the weather clears out.

When is the India vs Pakistan clash?

Trending Stories

The India vs Pakistan clash, an attraction at any cricket World Cup, is set to be played on Sunday (Feb 15) at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The clash was earlier in doubt after the Pakistan government announced its boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh, who were replaced by Scotland. However, the ICC managed to get the fixture back on track after multiple rounds of meetings in Lahore.

As things stand, India will be looking to improve on their T20 World Cup record against Pakistan, having lost only once. Sunday’s meeting will be the ninth between the sides in the T20 World Cup, with India winning seven and Pakistan one in eight previous matches. Pakistan’s solitary win over India came in October 2021 and is their only success over the Men in Blue in any men’s senior World Cup match.

Related Stories

About the Author

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale

Share on twitter

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale

Aditya Pimpale is a passionate journalist who covers sports for WION's digital wing with accurate and up-to-date information across various sports. Aditya provides comprehensive co...Read More

Trending Topics