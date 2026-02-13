/T20 World Cup 2026, IND vs PAK: High voltage clash in doubt? Rain expected to play spoilsport

The high-voltage T20 World Cup 2026 clash between India and Pakistan could be in a spot bother and this time it is not the boycott issue. According to the Meteorology Department of Sri Lanka, Colombo could experience light to heavy showers on Sunday (Feb 15), meaning the fixture could be thrown into doubt. This latest hurdle comes after the Pakistani government initially cleared their side to play in the T20 World Cup match, having earlier announced a boycott of the contest.

India vs Pakistan clash in doubt?

According to the weather prediction for Sunday, there is more than an 85 percent chance of rain in Colombo. The temperature in the evening is expected to be around 23 degrees Celsius. There is also around 24 per cent chances of thunderstorms in the city on the day of the India vs Pakistan clash.

A total of 2.4mm of rain is predicted to fall in Colombo on Sunday, much to the dismay of India and Pakistan cricket fans. The only ray of hope is that the prediction for rain is supposed to come down in the evening as the weather clears out.

When is the India vs Pakistan clash?

The India vs Pakistan clash, an attraction at any cricket World Cup, is set to be played on Sunday (Feb 15) at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The clash was earlier in doubt after the Pakistan government announced its boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh, who were replaced by Scotland. However, the ICC managed to get the fixture back on track after multiple rounds of meetings in Lahore.

As things stand, India will be looking to improve on their T20 World Cup record against Pakistan, having lost only once. Sunday’s meeting will be the ninth between the sides in the T20 World Cup, with India winning seven and Pakistan one in eight previous matches. Pakistan’s solitary win over India came in October 2021 and is their only success over the Men in Blue in any men’s senior World Cup match.