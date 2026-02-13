T20 World Cup 2026 | Namibia skipper Erasmus joins list of captains with best bowling figures in tournament history with 4/20 vs India. He joined Rashid Khan (4/17 vs NZ in T20 WC 2024), Vettori (4/20 vs India in T20 WC 2007), and Oman's Zeeshan Maqsood (4/20 vs PNG in T20 WC 2021).
Namibia may have lost their T20 World Cup 2026 match against India on Thursday (Feb 12) but their skipper Gerhard Erasmus created history. Erasmus took four wicktes for just 20 runs - joining the list of best bowling figures by a captain in T20 World Cups.
Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan has the best bowling figures in an innings as captain during the T20 World Cups. He took 4/17 against New Zealand in T20 World Cup 2024 to create the record.
Former New Zealand spinner Dan Vettori took 4/20 against India in the 2007 T20 World Cup - the best bowling figures by a captain in T20 World Cups at the time and record still holds, even after 17 years.
Oman spinner Zeeshan Mqsood was first to equal Vettori's record of best bowling by a captain in T20 World Cups. Maqsood equalled the milestone when he took 4/20 against PNG in 2021 T20 World Cup.
Namibia spinner and captain Gerhard Erasmus is the latest to join the list of captains with best bowling figures in a T20 World Cup match. Erasmus took 4/20 against India in T20 World Cup 2026 - sending back Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, and Axar Patel.