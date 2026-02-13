LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /T20 World Cup 2026 | Namibia's Erasmus joins capatins with best bowling figures in tournament history

T20 World Cup 2026 | Namibia lost vs India but captain Erasmus creates history with best bowling figures in tournament history

Prashant Talreja
Edited By Prashant Talreja
Published: Feb 13, 2026, 13:39 IST | Updated: Feb 13, 2026, 13:41 IST

T20 World Cup 2026 | Namibia skipper Erasmus joins list of captains with best bowling figures in tournament history with 4/20 vs India. He joined Rashid Khan (4/17 vs NZ in T20 WC 2024), Vettori (4/20 vs India in T20 WC 2007), and Oman's Zeeshan Maqsood (4/20 vs PNG in T20 WC 2021).

Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus creates history vs India
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus creates history vs India

Namibia may have lost their T20 World Cup 2026 match against India on Thursday (Feb 12) but their skipper Gerhard Erasmus created history. Erasmus took four wicktes for just 20 runs - joining the list of best bowling figures by a captain in T20 World Cups.

Rashid Khan - 4/17 vs New Zealand in T20 World Cup 2024
2 / 5
(Photograph: ACB)

Rashid Khan - 4/17 vs New Zealand in T20 World Cup 2024

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan has the best bowling figures in an innings as captain during the T20 World Cups. He took 4/17 against New Zealand in T20 World Cup 2024 to create the record.

Daniel Vettori - 4/20 vs India in 2007 T20 World Cup
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Daniel Vettori - 4/20 vs India in 2007 T20 World Cup

Former New Zealand spinner Dan Vettori took 4/20 against India in the 2007 T20 World Cup - the best bowling figures by a captain in T20 World Cups at the time and record still holds, even after 17 years.

Zeeshan Maqsood - 4/20 vs PNG in T20 World Cup 2021
4 / 5
(Photograph: ICC)

Zeeshan Maqsood - 4/20 vs PNG in T20 World Cup 2021

Oman spinner Zeeshan Mqsood was first to equal Vettori's record of best bowling by a captain in T20 World Cups. Maqsood equalled the milestone when he took 4/20 against PNG in 2021 T20 World Cup.

Gerhard Erasmus - 4/20 vs India in T20 World Cup 2026
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Gerhard Erasmus - 4/20 vs India in T20 World Cup 2026

Namibia spinner and captain Gerhard Erasmus is the latest to join the list of captains with best bowling figures in a T20 World Cup match. Erasmus took 4/20 against India in T20 World Cup 2026 - sending back Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, and Axar Patel.

Trending Photo

'Too heavy to lift?': How the USS Abraham Lincoln carries so many bombs and missiles
10

'Too heavy to lift?': How the USS Abraham Lincoln carries so many bombs and missiles

Nation’s most powerful office gets new address as PM Modi unveils Seva Teerth
7

Nation’s most powerful office gets new address as PM Modi unveils Seva Teerth

Killings, protests, withdrawal: How Trump’s Minnesota ICE crackdown unfolded – PICS
7

Killings, protests, withdrawal: How Trump’s Minnesota ICE crackdown unfolded – PICS

'Defunct' Jaish, 'extinct' Lashkar: Why Pakistan’s diplomatic vocabulary is out of sync with reality
5

'Defunct' Jaish, 'extinct' Lashkar: Why Pakistan’s diplomatic vocabulary is out of sync with reality

'The 5-mile rule': Why other ships must stay far from the USS Abraham Lincoln
10

'The 5-mile rule': Why other ships must stay far from the USS Abraham Lincoln