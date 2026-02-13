/T20 World Cup 2026: Australia on brink exit as Zimbabwe stun former champions in Group B

Zimbabwe stunned Australia by 23 runs in their T20 World Cup 2026 Group B clash at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday (Feb 13), pulling off one of the biggest upsets of the tournament so far. Chasing 169, Australia were bowled out for 146. Matt Renshaw was the top scorer with 65 runs from 44 balls, hitting five fours and one six. Glenn Maxwell scored 31 runs from 32 balls with one four and one six, while Travis Head contributed 17 runs. The rest of the batters failed to reach double figures.

For Zimbabwe, Blessing Muzarabani led the bowling attack with four wickets for 17 runs in four overs. Brad Evans took three wickets for 23 runs. Wellington Masakadza and Ryan Burl picked up one wicket each.

Earlier, Australia won the toss and decided to bowl first. Zimbabwe posted a strong total of 169 for two in 20 overs. Brian Bennett played an unbeaten innings of 64 runs from 56 balls, hitting seven fours. The team got off to a good start with a 61-run opening partnership in 45 balls. Tadiwanashe Marumani scored 35 runs from 21 balls before getting out. Ryan Burl then added 35 runs from 30 balls and shared a 70-run stand with Bennett. Captain Sikandar Raza scored a quick 25 runs from 13 balls to help Zimbabwe reach a competitive total.

For Australia, Marcus Stoinis and Cameron Green took one wicket each, but the other bowlers could not make much impact.

Australia’s chase started on a poor note, as opener Josh Inglis scored just eight runs and Travis Head made 17. Cameron Green and Tim David were both out for a duck. Although Maxwell and Renshaw tried to rebuild the innings, but they could not take their team to victory.