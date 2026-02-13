/T20 World Cup 2026 | Ben Curran, brother of England all-rounders Sam & Tom, joins Zimbabwe squad for injured Brendan Williams

England all-rounders Sam and Tom Curran's brother Ben Curran has been named as replacement for injured Zimbabwe player Brendan Taylor in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. The updated was shared by Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza during the toss for the match against Australia on Friday (Feb 13) in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Taylor picked up hamstring injury during Zimbabwe's first match against Oman after scoring 31 off 30 balls. With at least two more matches left for Zimbabwe in the group stage, Curran, who has never played T20Is for the country, might get to make his debut at the biggest of stages.

Who is Ben Curran?

Ben Curran is brother of England all-rounders Sam and Tom Curran but plays for Zimbabwe unlike his siblings. Ben has played both Test and ODIs for Zimbabwe after making his debut in December 2024. So far, he has played 8 Tests and as many ODIs for Zimbabwe, scoring 495 runs in red-ball cricket and 340 runs in 50-over format. Ben has a century in both Tests and ODIs for Zimbabwe but as never played a T20I for them. Overall, Curran has decent numbers in T20s - 872 runs in 40 innings at a strike rate of 126 with seven fifties and a highest of 71.

