/T20 World Cup 2026: India thrash Pakistan to confirm Super 8 spot, Ishan Kishan stars with bat

India extended its dominance in the T20 World Cup against arch-rivals Pakistan as they beat them by 61 runs at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday (Feb 15). A fixture surrounded by political tensions with a threat of boycott, India was the beneficiary as they got the better of their rivals to maintain their perfect record in the T20 World Cup, stretching their winning streak to 11 matches. The win also saw India officially confirm their spot in the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup.

India thrash Pakistan in Colombo

In a one-sided contest, India's bowlers defended 175 runs as Pakistan were bowled out for 114 in 18 overs. Only four Pakistan batters scored in double figures as India were at the top of their game with both bat and ball. Usman Khan (44) was the top scorer for Pakistan, while Shadab Khan (14), Shaheen Afridi (23) and Faheem Ashraf (10) were the only other batters in double figures.

Indian bowlers came in handy as Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel and Varun Chakaravarthy ended with two wickets each.

What happened in Indian innings?

Batting first, India were off to a poor start as they lost Abhishek Sharma in the first over for a duck. However, Ishan Kishan (77 off 40) steadied the ship as he, along with Tilak Varma (25), stitched 87 runs for the second wicket. Ishan was the aggressor of the duo as he scored 77 runs, which included 10 fours and 3 sixes. He laid the foundation for India’s brilliant start before the start as the Men in Blue recovered well.

After Ishan’s dismissal, captain Suryakumar Yadav (32) was the moderator of the innings before India lost back-to-back wickets of Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya (0). In the end, Pakistan made a swift recovery as India were restricted to 175/7 in 20 overs.

Interestingly, Pakistan used spinners for 18 overs, thereby setting a new record in any T20I match.

India next take on the Netherlands on Wednesday (Feb 18) at the Narendra Modi Stadium to conclude their group stage campaign. Pakistan, on the other hand face Namibia on the same day.