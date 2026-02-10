/T20 World Cup 2026: UAE send Muhammad Zohaib back home for disciplinary reasons

The United Arab Emirates, ever before playing their first match in the T20 World Cup 2026, have had to take disciplinary action on one of its players. UAE has sent back Muhammad Zohaib for discipline related reasons as the board said in a statement issued on Monday (Feb 9). The statement came on the eve of their T20 WC 2026 opening fixture against New Zealand in Group D contest in Chennai. The exact reason for Zohaib's departure has not been revealed yet but the board said that 'more details will be provided in due course.' Zohaib had made his debut for UAE in 2025 and has played 16 T20Is, scoring 303 runs at 20.20 and a strike rate of 103 with a best of 50.

What it means for UAE?

The side will be under pressure after departure of Zohaib - a top order batter. In the warm-up against Italy on Friday (Feb 6), the team was bowled out for just 81 and with one less top order batter, they're bound to be under pressure against a world class side like New Zealand. While Zohaib batted at number 9 in warm-up match against Italy, he had scored 26-ball 19 in the warm-up game before that against Nepal. Usually an opener, Zohaib will be replaced by 21-year-od Aryansh Sharma at the top order alongside UAE skipper Muhammad Waseem.

UAE skipper on match against New Zealand