The India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match will take place as planned after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) reversed its earlier decision to boycott the game following talks with ICC officials. The Government of Pakistan confirmed the update on its official social media. The post said the Pakistan team has been instructed to play on Feb 15, 2026, in line with the T20 World Cup schedule. It added that the decision was made to protect the spirit of cricket and support the continuation of the sport globally.

"In view of the outcomes achieved in multilateral discussions, as well as the request of friendly countries, the Government of Pakistan hereby directs the Pakistan National Cricket Team to take the field on February 15, 2026, for its scheduled fixture in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup," the tweet wrote.

"Moreover, this decision has been taken with the aim of protecting the spirit of cricket, and to support the continuity of this global sport in all participating nations," it added.

The PCB chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, briefed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on discussions held with the ICC and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). The government also considered formal requests from the BCB, along Sri Lanka, the United Arab Emirates and other member nations, asking Pakistan to help find a solution to the recent issues.

Earlier, The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has requested Pakistan to play their T20 World Cup 2026 match against India, scheduled at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. BCB president Aminul Islam Bulbul thanked Pakistan for supporting Bangladesh after Bangladesh pulled out of the tournament because the ICC refused to move their matches out of India. Following this, Pakistan’s government said it would boycott the game against India to show solidarity with Bangladesh. Aminul, while respecting Pakistan’s position, suggested that it would be better for the cricket community if Pakistan still played the match.

“We are deeply moved by Pakistan’s efforts to go above and beyond in supporting Bangladesh during this period. Long may our brotherhood flourish,” Aminul said in a statement, released by the BCB.

“Following my short visit to Pakistan yesterday and given the forthcoming outcomes of our discussions, I request Pakistan to play the ICC T20 World Cup game on 15 February against India for the benefit of the entire cricket ecosystem,” the statement added.

Aminul visited Lahore, where he met ICC Deputy Chairman Imran Khwaja and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi. The meetings were part of efforts to resolve the crisis affecting the World Cup schedule. Pakistan was the only country to vote against Bangladesh being removed from the tournament after Bangladesh refused to play in India.

ICC says no penalty for Bangladesh skipping T20 World Cup

The International Cricket Council (ICC) called Bangladesh’s absence from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 “regrettable” but confirmed that the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will not face any financial, sporting or administrative penalties. The ICC also said the BCB can still approach the Dispute Resolution Committee (DRC) under current ICC rules if it chooses to.

Bangladesh to host ICC event between 2028 and 2031

As part of a long-term plan, Bangladesh will host an ICC event sometime between 2028 and 2031, before the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2031. This hosting will follow standard ICC procedures and requirements. The ICC sees this as a sign of confidence in Bangladesh’s ability to organize major cricket events and a commitment to giving its members more opportunities to host.

ICC maintains long-term support for Bangladesh Cricket

ICC Chief Executive Sanjog Gupta said that, despite the setback, the ICC remains focused on supporting cricket in Bangladesh.

"Bangladesh's absence from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup is regrettable, but it does not alter the ICC's enduring commitment to Bangladesh as a core cricketing nation. Our focus continues to be on working closely with key stakeholders including BCB to ensure the sport grows sustainably in the country and that future opportunities for its players and fans are strengthened," Gupta said.