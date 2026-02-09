/PAK vs USA, T20 World Cup 2026 Match 12: Check live streaming details, head-to-head, pitch & weather report

Pakistan, led by Salman Ali Agha, will face the United States in their second match of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo on Tuesday (Feb 10). After narrowly beating the Netherlands by three wickets in their first game, the 2009 champions are in a strong position and another win could almost secure their place in the semi-finals, even before their clash with India on Sunday (Feb 15). Pakistan will also be looking to settle the score after their surprising loss to the USA in 2024, a result widely seen as one of the biggest upsets in cricket history. That defeat, under Babar Azam’s leadership, made Pakistan the first full-member nation to lose a T20 World Cup match to the USA and led to their early exit from the tournament.

The United States, meanwhile, will be full of confidence after a great match against defending champions India in the opening match at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and the United States, here’s all you need to know about both sides, including live streaming, broadcast details, squads and other key information.

PAK vs USA, T20 World Cup 2026 - Live streaming details

Where to watch PAK vs USA, T20 World Cup 2026 live?

The T20 World Cup 2026 match between Pakistan and the United States will be shown live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to livestream PAK vs USA, T20 World Cup 2026 match?

The fans can watch the live streaming of the T20 World Cup 2026 match between Pakistan and the USA on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

PAK vs USA, T20 World Cup - Head-to-head

Pakistan and the USA have played against each other only once in T20 Internationals and that meeting came during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, where USA won in the Super over. This upcoming match will be the second T20I between the two sides and it will be interesting to see how the USA team performs against a strong Pakistan lineup.

PAK vs USA, T20 World Cup 2026 - Pitch Report

The pitch at Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo usually supports batters and often produces high-scoring games. Spinners may find limited assistance, but fast bowlers who stick to good lines and lengths can still make an impact. Teams batting first generally score between 175 and 190 runs.

PAK vs USA, T20 World Cup 2026 - Weather Report

Colombo is expected to have cloudy weather on match day, with daytime temperatures around 29°C and cooler conditions at night, dropping below 23°C. Rain is not expected, so a full match should be played.

PAK vs USA, T20 World Cup 2026 - Squads

Pakistan: Salman Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, and Usman Tariq