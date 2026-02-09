/T20 World Cup 2026: SA register dominant 57-run victory over Canada in Ahmedabad

South Africa began their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 journey with a strong 57-run win over Oman at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday (Feb 9). While chasing a strong target of 214 runs in 20 overs, Canada could only score 156 for eight and lost the match. Navneet Dhaliwal was the top scorer for Canada, making 64 runs from 49 balls with seven fours and one six. Harsh Thaker contributed 33 runs off 29 balls. Yuvraj Samra (12) and Saad Bin Zafar (11) also chipped in with small contributions.

For South Africa, Lungi Ngidi led the bowling attack with four wickets for 31 runs in his four overs. Marco Jansen picked up two important wickets for 30 runs. Kagiso Rabada and Corbin Bosch took one wicket each.

Earlier, Canada won the toss and decided to bowl first. South Africa got off to a solid start as captain Aiden Markram and Quinton de Kock built a good opening stand. Markram went on to score a quick half-century, reaching 59 in just 32 balls with 10 fours and one six. David Miller (39 not out), Tristan Stubbs (34 not out) and Ryan Rickelton (33) also made useful runs for the Proteas.

For Canada, Ansh Patel was the most successful bowler, taking three wickets for 31 runs. Captain Dilpreet Bajwa claimed one wicket for 40 runs, while the rest of the bowlers went wicketless.

Canada’s chase started poorly, with the top order failing to build partnerships. Dilpreet Bajwa was out for a duck, while Yuvraj Samra (12), Nicholas Kirton (4) and Shreyas Movva (9) were dismissed cheaply. Navneet Dhaliwal and Harsh Thaker tried to stabilize the innings, but their efforts were not enough to take Canada to victory.