/PCB’s latest demand to ICC: Tri-series proposal involving India, Pakistan and Bangladesh – Report

There’s a twist in the India game boycott saga by Pakistan, and it’s not something most cricket fans expected. The latest report suggests that the concluded tripartite meeting involving representatives from PCB and the BCB (along with the ICC) has demands far more significant than those making headlines. Besides the ‘three demands’ the PCB laid as compensation for accepting ICC’s proposal of overturning its boycott stance (in the T20 World Cup 2026), the two cricket boards (PCB and the BCB) have urged the ICC to hold a tri-series involving Pakistan, Bangladesh and India.

While all focus remains on getting all parties involved to come to the same page, the good news is that the matter has reached the Pakistan Prime Minister’s table for a final stamp, and that, the U-turn, the ICC, the broadcasters and importantly the fans were hoping for is likely to take place.



A Cricbuzz report claims that following an earlier meeting between Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif and PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi, the official announcement of Pakistan ending its boycott against India could come any time soon, either by the PCB or the ICC, ending the long-standing tiff surrounding the marquee India vs Pakistan match on February 15 in Colombo.

The report also states that the ICC was firm on its expectation that Pakistan hold no grounds to make any demands and should, in fact, play per the terms of the Members Participation Agreement (MPA) and the pact it signed in December 2024, which saw a hybrid model agreement to stage all India-Pakistan matches at neutral venues.

Tri-series among several demands

Although unverified sources have claimed that Pakistan demanded resumption of bilateral cricket between the two countries, an increase in the revenue share, and an agreement to abide by the handshake policy before and after each game, the ICC cannot assure bilateral or tri-series cricket involving India since it is the BCCI’s prerogative, which further operates under the authority of the Indian government.



Also, considering the tense cross-border relations between India and Pakistan, the resumption of bilateral cricket between the two looks unlikely, but India is scheduled to tour Bangladesh in September this year, which also remains under a dark cloud, given the recent episode involving Mustafizur Rahman’s exit from the IPL and Bangladesh’s from the ongoing T20 World Cup.

