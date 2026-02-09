/Ponting, Shastri’s blunt admission on Babar Azam: ‘He’s lost a bit of his power’

Pakistan’s poster boy Babar Azam hasn’t been in the best of form lately, let alone showing glimpses of it in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, and that has been worrying for a lot of people, including former captains and top broadcasters. Against the Netherlands in the tournament opener, Babar scored just 15 off 18 balls during the run chase. Although the Men in Green narrowly won the match, Babar’s timid run with the bat had everyone disappointed. Ricky Ponting and Ravi Shastri assessed his situation.

Babar has lost his Midas touch, with Pakistan’s batting suffering big time across formats. Even though the selectors backed them through this rough patch, it’s for him to work on his game, elevate it and help Pakistan taste success in this T20 World Cup, something they are longing for.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Commenting on Babar’s recent outing in his team’s first game this edition, Ponting said Babar’s scoring rate did more damage to his team than it appears, adding that Babar must up his game and needs to get going within the first six balls, else the changing momentum will pressurise him.



“If you're 15 off 18 balls, you're not just putting pressure on yourself, you're putting pressure on the guy at the other end,” Ponting said on the ICC Review. “The guy at the other end then knows that he's got to be the one to take up the boundary scoring. Babar needs to hit boundaries early on. He needs to get off and going, he needs two boundaries in his first six balls, otherwise the whole momentum of the game is going to change every time he goes in.”



Visibly worried about his form, Ponting said Babar seemed to have lost his hitting power and ability to strike the ball.



Trending Stories

“It just to me looks like he's lost a bit of his power, his ball striking ability, like taking that spinner on the way he did and not being able to even go close to clearing it,” Ponting continued. “I defended him at the start of the tournament … a big name player in a big events…experience, you need (those players) in your side if you're going to win. Pakistan need the best version of Babar Azam if they're going to go further in this tournament.”

Shastri echoes similar concerns

Known for preparing players who often thrive under pressure, Shastri commented on Babar’s form, saying there is a weight of expectations on his shoulder as fans expect him to perform regularly; however, considering his shallow form, it all feels like a burden to him.



“When you are at that stage of your career, there's baggage,” Shastri said. “There's a weight of expectation. People expect you to go out there and deliver. Get out there (and) in your first five balls, I don't care if you get out, but I want you to make an effort to hit a couple of boundaries. Choose your spot, get into good positions, anticipate what the bowler is doing. You will feel a lot better, and things might change.”

