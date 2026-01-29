/T20 World Cup 2026: Sri Lanka deploys elite armed units in major security boost; eyes on IND vs PAK tie

The Sri Lankan government has added an extra layer of security to the upcoming T20 World Cup, as it unofficially co-hosts the tournament with India. The T20 World Cup, set to start on February 7, will host all matches for Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Australia (group stage only). With India vs Pakistan also on the cards, the Sri Lankan government will deploy elite armed units to avoid any lapse in security measures.

Sri Lanka to deploy elite armed units

Sri Lanka has given the "highest priority" to ensuring the tournament runs smoothly and is "paying special attention to the India-Pakistan matches", sports minister Sunil Kumara Gamage told AFP late Wednesday.

According to an agreement between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the International Cricket Council (ICC), all India vs Pakistan matches will be played at a neutral venue in case either nation is a designated host. As things stand, the India vs Pakistan contest in the T20 World Cup 2026 is scheduled to take place in Colombo on February 15. To avoid any security lapses, the Sri Lankan government has given topmost priority to the safety of players, officials and fans.

Elite commando units, usually assigned to guard visiting heads of state, will be deployed to protect all participating teams, police and security officials said.

“From the time they step out of the airport till they return to their aircraft, they will be protected by armed guards,” an official said, asking not to be named.

India and Pakistan have previously refused to travel across the border for sporting events, opting to play on neutral ground via a hybrid model instead. Hence, for the T20 World Cup, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has shifted their matches to Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh also tried to have their matches moved out of India due to security fears, but the ICC rejected the request. An angry Bangladesh then withdrew from the tournament, and Scotland were drafted in as their replacement.

(With inputs from Agencies)