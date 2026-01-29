/No T20I or Test since 2024: Sophie Molieneux succeeds Alyssa Healy as new Australia women's captain

Australia has named Sophie Molineux successor of outgoing Alyssa Healy as all-format women's team captain. Molineux wil take charge during the home T20I series of upcoming India's tour. She will then make way for Healy who will lead the side in her farewell ODI series as well as the solitary Test in Perth. Molineux will then take over as captain across formats including in the T20 World Cup in June later this year. Cricket Australia has also kept Tahlia McGrath as the vice-captain and named Ashleigh Gardner as the second deputy to Molineux as well.

Why Sophie Molineux was chosen as Australia women's team captain?

Molineux, a 28-year-old spinner from Victoria, edged the likes of McGrath and Gardner for the captain's role. Her success as the Melbourne Renegades captain in Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) in which she led the side to drought-breaking title in 2024-25 is the major reason for her elevation as the captain.

Is Molineux a good choice as Australia women's captain?

Molineux is certainly an interesting choice as captain, given her injury history. The spinner has not played T20I or a Test match since 2024 because of an injured knee and was managed in the recently-concluded ODI World Cup as well. She also did not play in all the matches in WBBL for the Renegades in the most recent season.

Australia's national selector Shawn Flegler, however, backed Molineux as the right choice despite confirming that she'll be managed in the future as well,

"We will continue to manage Sophie's workload, prioritising key tournaments and major international series following injury challenges in recent seasons. Ash and Tahlia provide complimentary skills in support of Sophie and are also both capable of leading the team as stand-in captain if required," said Flegler.

Molienux record for Australia