/T20 World Cup 2026 | 'Not our decision': Pakistan skipper Salman Agha on India match boycott

Pakistan T20I skipper Salman Ali Agha has said that the decision to not play against India in upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 group stage match has not been taken by them (players). Agha's statement came after Pakistan beat Australian in the thrid T20I of the three-match series on Sunday (Feb 1) - the same day when the Government of Pakistan announced their decision to partake in the tournament but 'not taking field' against India on Feb 15 in Colombo in a Group A fixture. The ICC, meanwhile, has warned the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) of 'long-term implications' of their decision to boycott India match.

Pakistan skipper reacts to government's decision to boycott India match in T20 World Cup 2026

Pakistan cricket chief Mohsin Naqvi, after Scotland replaced Bangladesh, had said that a decision on Pak's participation will be taken after consultation with the national government. The decision came and shocked everyone, maybe including skipper Agha as well.

“We are going to the World Cup. The decision not to play against India isn’t ours, so we cannot do anything about it. Whatever our government, the PCB chief tells us to do, we will do that only,” Agha told reporters after the third T20I against Australia on Sunday (Feb 1).

Pakistan's decision to boycott India's match is most likely to protest the ICC's decision to replace Bangladesh with Scotland. The Asian country was replaced after their demand to shift matches outside India because of security concerns was rejected by the ICC. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) remained firm on their decision and even accused ICC of playing favorites.