/T20 World Cup 2026: India start campaign on winning note despite batting struggles, beat USA in opener

Surkyakumar Yadav’s India team made a winning start to the T20 World Cup as they beat the USA in their opening contest at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday (Feb 7). Entering as the defending champions, India beat the USA by 29 runs to start on a winning note. The win came despite the Indian batters’ poor show, while captain Suryakumar did the rescue act with an unbeaten knock of 84 runs.

India make winning start

Having struggled with the bat, Indian bowlers made amends as they restricted the USA to 132/8 in their 20 overs. India cornered the USA to 13/3 at the start of their innings with Andries Gous (6), Saiteja Mukkamalla (2) and captain Monank Patel (0) departing early. The visitors then made a decent comeback, Milind Kumar (34), Sanjay Krishnamurthi (37) and Shubham Ranjane (37) contributing well.

However, the USA were unable to catch up with the required rate, meaning they were the second favourites to win the match. In the end, wickets at regular intervals saw India edge the contest and break the duck on the points table.

What happened in India’s innings?

India lost Abhishek Sharma (0) on the second ball of the second over, meaning the hosts made a poor start to their innings. Ishan Kishan (20) and returning Tilak Varma (25) then steadied the ship for the Men Blue before both were dismissed in quick succession. India soon went from 45/1 to 77/6, losing wickets in tandem.

Shivam Dube (0), Rinku Singh (6) and Hardik Pandya (5) were dismissed cheaply as India needed a good hand at the other end to rescue their innings. Arshdeep Singh (14) was the only other batter in double figures.

Player of the Series against New Zealand, skipper Suryakumar Yadav was the key act for India as he scored an unbeaten 84. His innings consisted of 10 fours and 4 sixes and helped the defending champions reach the vital 150-run mark. Along with Axar Patel, he put in 41 runs for the seventh wicket, a key reason India reached 161/9 in their 20 overs.