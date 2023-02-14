T20 Women World Cup LIVE: Where to watch PAK-W vs IRE-W match; 3 apps to watch free live streaming on mobile

PAK-W vs. IRE-W T20 Cricket World Cup LIVE: The ICC T20 Women's Cricket World Cup 2023 started on 12 February in South Africa. The 7th match of the tournament will be held between Pakistan and Ireland on 15 February in Cape Town. The 8th edition of the Women's World Cup was officially started on 10 February, where all participating teams played warm-up matches with each other. A total of 23 matches will be played in the tournament across venues in South Africa and the final match will be played on 26 February.

In the first match of Pakistan against India, they last by 7 wickets even when Bismah Maroof scored 68 runs and Ayesha Naseem scored 43 runs. On the other hand, Ireland also lost in their last match against England by 4 wickets. Both teams will now desperately look for a win and will play at the best of their forms.

Here are all the live-streaming details of the upcoming match between Pakistan and Ireland:

ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Group details

Group 1: Australia, Bangladesh, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka

Group 2: England, India, Ireland, Pakistan, West Indies

ICC Women's T20 World Cup LIVE: The venues

Three venues across South Africa will be used for the T20 World Cup. The event kicks off on February 10 at Newlands, Cape Town, which will also host the semi-finals and the final. Boland Park in Paarl, and St George’s Park in Gqeberha, are the other venues for the event.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup LIVE: PAK-W vs IRE-W squads

Pakistan: Bismah Maroof (c), Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Sadaf Shamas, Fatima Sana, Javeria Wadood, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sundhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Tuba Hassan.

Ireland: Laura Delany (c), Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Shauna Kavanagh, Arlene Kelly, Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Sophie MacMahon, Jane Maguire, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Eimear Richardson, Rebecca Stokell, Mary Waldron.

What time will the Pakistan Women vs Ireland Women's (PAK-W vs IRE-W) match start?

The Pakistan Women vs Ireland Women PAK-W vs IRE-W will start at 10:30 PM IST.

Where will the Pakistan Women vs Ireland Women’s PAK-W vs IRE-W match be played?

Pakistan Women vs Ireland Women PAK-W vs IRE-W will be played in Cape Town.

How to watch Pakistan Women vs Ireland PAK-W vs IRE-W T20 World Cup match?

The live-streaming of the Pakistan Women vs Ireland Women PAK-W vs IRE-W match will be on Disney+ Hotstar.