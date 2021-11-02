T20 WC: Vikram Rathour reveals Rohit Sharma was part of Virat Kohli & Co.'s decision to demote him vs NZ

India lost to New Zealand by eight wickets in their second game in the Super 12 round, in the T20 World Cup 2021 edition. Playing their second match after a gap of seven days, at the same venue -- i.e. the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai -- many believed Virat Kohli-led Team India will manage to beat the Black Caps and get back to winning ways. However, they lost their second game on the trot, after losing to Pakistan by ten wickets in their tournament-opener.

While nothing clicked for India versus the Kiwis, the move to demote Rohit Sharma to the No. 3 position was heavily criticised. Ahead of India's upcoming match versus Afghanistan, batting coach Vikram Rathour has opened up on the move and revealed that vice-captain Rohit was part of the decision-making which demoted him down the order.

Rathour told the reporters on Tuesday (November 2), "Suryakumar Yadav was having some back spasm. He was not fit enough for the match. The whole management took the call to send Ishan as an opener and, of course, Rohit was part of the decision,” Rathour told reporters.

“Ishan has done well as an opener in the IPL as well as in the practice matches, that’s why he has been sent as an opener,” he added.

Rohit returned for a 14-ball 14 whereas Ishan managed only a mere 4 runs versus the Black Caps at Dubai. As a result, India posted a paltry 110/7 and failed to defend the total as Kane Williamson-led Kiwis won the game by eight wickets, with 33 balls to spare.

Kohli & Co. need to win against Afghanistan to remain alive in the race for the semi-finals. For now, the one-time winners are in contention mathematically but their chances are bleak with back-to-back defeats.