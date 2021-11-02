Rohit to lead India in T20Is against New Zealand; Hardik, Bhuvneshwar likely to be dropped - Report

Rohit Sharma might lead the Indian team in their upcoming T20I series against New Zealand post the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. Current skipper Virat Kohli has already announced that he will be stepping down from captaincy in T20Is and will continue playing as a pure batter in the shortest format. While BCCI has not yet confirmed Kohli's successor, Rohit is expected to become India's full-time T20I skipper keeping the T20 World Cup 2022 in mind.

As per a report in PTI, Rohit will lead India in the T20Is series against Black Caps while current skipper Kohli's future in ODIs remains in doubt as well. Kohli has confirmed leaving the T20I captaincy but will continue to lead the Indian team in ODIs and Tests. However, BCCI might ask him to resign from ODI captaincy as well after India's yet another failure in a major ICC tournament.

India have made a woeful start to their campaign in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 with back-to-back losses in their first two matches and stand on the brink of early elimination from the tournament. Kohli's position as India's captain in ODIs is all set to be discussed when BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, secretary Jay Shah and the national selectors meet in the next few days, as per PTI.

While there were reports that seniors might be rested from the T20I series against New Zealand and KL Rahul might get to lead the side, a senior BCCI official told PTI that Rohit hasn't said he would not want to lead the team and the series against the Black Caps can be his first as India's full-time T20I skipper.

"First things first, the squads for the New Zealand series need to be decided. Rohit hasn't yet said that he doesn't want to lead in the T20 Internationals against New Zealand. And why would he not want to lead? It's his first series as full-time T20 captain," a senior BCCI official was quoted as saying by PTI.

Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar likely to be dropped from the T20 side

All-rounder Hardik Pandya, who has been dealing with long-standing fitness issues and senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar are likely to be dropped from the squad for the T20I series against New Zealand, as per PTI. The selectors will be picking the squad keeping the next T20 World Cup in 2022 in mind.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Ruturaj Gaikwad, who enjoyed a brilliant campaign for the IPL 2021 champions by bagging the Orange Cap, might make the cut along with the likes of other proven IPL performers like Avesh Khan and senior spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer can also be selected as an all-rounder after impressing in IPL 2021 along with rising fast bowler Umran Malik, who has garnered limelight with his pace. The squad for the New Zealand T20I series is likely to be announced by the end of this week.

India will play three T20Is followed by two Tests against New Zealand at home in November.