T20 WC: No Rohit, Kohli in Dinesh Karthik's team of the tournament; Babar Azam named captain

The T20 World Cup 2021 edition's Super 12 round came to an end on Monday evening (November 8). Team India defeated Namibia in style, by nine wickets, to finish their dismal campaign on a high as the action will now shift towards the semi-finals, where England will take on New Zealand in the first semi-final whereas Australia will lock horns with Pakistan in the second semi-final.

Ahead of the semi-finals round, from November 10-11, India's veteran wicketkeeper-batsman-turned-commentator Dinesh Karthik made heads turn by sharing his team of the tournament. In the list, DK didn't include some big names such as India's Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, David Warner, Mohammad Rizwan, Aiden Markram, David Wiese, Anrich Nortje, etc.

Karthik's team of the tournament had Pakistan's Babar Azam as captain. While he has led the team exceptionally well as the Men in Green remain the only unbeaten side heading into the semi-finals, some would be surprised that England's Eoin Morgan didn't feature as captain in the XI. To this, Karthik told on Cricbuzz, "Would have ideally liked Morgan as he has been the best captain for me, but has not done enough as a batter. So, I went for Azam."

DK's team included Babar and England's Jos Buttler as openers. Buttler has been in splendid form, with a scintillating unbeaten half-century and a match-winning ton versus Australia and Sri Lanka, respectively. In the middle and lower order, he included Charith Asalanka (who impressed one and all with his free-flowing approach for the Islanders), Rassie van der Dussen (who slammed an unbeaten 94 vs England), Shakib Al Hasan, Moeen Ali and all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga (leading wicket-taker with 16 scalps). In the bowling department, he chose Adam Zampa (11 wickets), Trent Boult (who returned with a 3-fer each versus India and Afghanistan), Jasprit Bumrah (seven wickets for India in five games) and Shaheen Afridi (Player-of-the-Match in Pakistan's win over India).

Nonetheless, the likes of Pakistan's Malik and Asif Ali have also done very well for the Men in Green, with their finishing skills and power-hitting. They, however, weren't included.

DK's team of the tournament

Babar Azam (C), Jos Buttler, Charith Asalanka, Rassie van der Dussen, Shakib Al Hasan, Moeen Ali, Wanindu Hasaranga, Adam Zampa, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Shaheen Afridi