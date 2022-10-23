T20 WC 2022: Virat Kohli's stunning knock helps India beat Pakistan in dramatic last-ball thriller

After much hullabaloo, India and Pakistan squared off in the fourth game of the Super 12 clash at the T20 World Cup 2022 edition, on Sunday afternoon (October 23). Playing in front of a jam-packed Melbourne Cricket Stadium, Melbourne, the clash was a humdinger which saw Rohit Sharma-led India beat Pakistan by four wickets in a last-over thriller, courtesy of Virat Kohli's majestic 82 not out.

Opting to bowl first, India was off to a good start. The opening bowlers, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh got some movement and bounce and curtailed the run-flow. As a result, Pakistan captain Babar Azam shuffled off Arshdeep but was trapped lbw after missing the ball completely to be out for a golden duck. Rizwan also followed suit, surprised by a well-executed short ball from Arshdeep (3 for 32). A thick edge from Rizwan's blade was caught by Bhuvi at the deep.

Shan Masood steadied the ship after the fall of the Pakistani openers. Iftikhar Ahmed, on the other hand, took on Axar Patel and went bonkers with some lusty blows. With Iftikhar adding some vital runs, Rohit brought Md Shami back into the attack and he dismissed him for a 34-ball 51. From thereon, some vital blows from Shaheen Afridi (8-ball 16) and Masood's cautious 42-ball 52 not out took Pakistan to a competitive 159 for 8 in 20 overs. Apart from Arshdeep, Hardik also impressed and returned with 3 for 30.

In reply, Indian openers were tentative and dismissed for cheap inside the powerplay overs. KL Rahul chopped it onto the stumps, off Naseem shah, whereas Haris Rauf removed Rohit for 4. In-form batter Suryakumar Yadav showed a lot of promise and took the scoreboard forward with some confident strokes before falling for 15, off Rauf. After being promoted to No. 5, Axar Patel was involved in a mix-up with Kohli and luck favoured the Men in Green as he was run out for 2.

From thereon, Hardik Pandya joined Kohli as the duo stitched an impressive 103-run fifth-wicket stand. While Hardik slowed down as the partnership progressed, however, Kohli -- who has an impeccable record versus Pakistan in T20 WC history -- took on the likes of Shadab Khan, Shaheen, and Md Nawaz to keep India in the hunt.

With 48 needed off 18, Kohli's timely hits brought the equation down to 16 off 6 balls. There was a lot of drama with a waist-high six, no-ball, free-hit, wide, and all sorts of confusion finally reducing the equation to two off an equal number of balls.

Dinesh Karthik faced the penultimate ball but was stumped out. Eventually, R Ashwin came out to face the last ball. Nawaz bowled a wide before Ashwin struck a boundary to take India home in what was a riveting clash. In an epic thriller, India beat Pakistan by four wickets to open its account in the ongoing T20 WC with a memorable victory.

Kohli's 82 not out, off 52 balls, was laced with 6 fours and 4 sixes at a strike rate of 154.72.