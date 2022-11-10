T20 WC 2022, India vs England semi-final: Predicting playing XIs for riveting contest in Adelaide

After Pakistan convincingly beat New Zealand by seven wickets in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 edition, the focus now shifts towards the second semis where India take on England. Both sides will be meeting each other for the fourth time in the T20 WC history whereas it will be the first time when India and England will meet in the men's ICC knockouts after 1987.

Talking about the Rohit Sharma-led Team India, the one-time winners beat the likes of Pakistan, Netherlands, Zimbabwe and Bangladesh and their only loss came versus South Africa before reaching the semis. On the other hand, England defeated Afghanistan, shockingly lost to Ireland, had a rain-abandoned game versus Australia before winning against New Zealand and Sri Lanka, respectively, to enter the last four.

There are some injury concerns for Jos Buttler & Co., with regard to Mark Wood and Dawid Malan, whereas India might also have to take some tough calls in terms of their team combination. Who will replace an injured Malan and Wood? Will Rishabh Pant be persisted with or Dinesh Karthik will return or both will feature? Will Axar Patel make way for Yuzvendra Chahal? Here's predicting the playing XIs for both sides for the semi-final clash:

Playing XIs for the Adelaide tie

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant/Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

England: Alex Hales, Jos Buttler (c&wk), Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Phil Salt, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, David Willey/Chris Jordan