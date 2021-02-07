'Spirit of cricket?': Stuart Broad's cheeky comment on ICC's post on Virat Kohli's gesture towards Joe Root

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Feb 07, 2021, 06.03 PM(IST)

File photo of Stuart Broad. Photograph:( Reuters )

Follow Us

Story highlights

International Cricket Council (ICC) too praised the gesture by Indian captain and called it a "heartwarming gesture". 

Indian skipper Virat Kohli helping out English counterpart Joe Root with cramps during the first Test won hearts on social media with netizens lauding the sportsmanship. 

ALSO READ: IND vs ENG: England's Bess scalps four as India struggles to avoid the follow-on

International Cricket Council (ICC) too praised the gesture by Indian captain and called it a "heartwarming gesture". 

×

In an Instagram post by the ICC, they captioned it: “When England captain Joe Root was struck by cramps, Virat Kohli was the first to his aid. A heart-warming Spirit of Cricket gesture.”

ALSO SEE: From Smith to Mooney: Cricket Australia announces its player of year awards!

England paceman Stuart Broad was not pleased with ICC's post and took a dig at the international cricket board. “I ran a drink out too, spirit of cricket award?” replied Broad on ICC’s post.

ss

Broad was not included in the playing XI for the first Test against India. England were bowled out for 578 in their first innings against India. Bumrah and Ashwin picked up three wickets each. In reply, India scored 257 runs by the end of Day 3 after losing six wickets. 

Rohit, Virat, Rahane fell cheap as India will be on the back foot for the remaining two days. Pant and Pujara tried to revive the innings, however, Cheteshwar's unlucky dismissal put the pressure back on the hosts. 

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
Feb 07, 2021 | 1st Test - Day Stumps
Anthony De Mello Trophy, 2021
IND
257/6
(74.0 ov)
 VS
ENG
578
(190.1 ov)
Full Scorecard →
Feb 07, 2021 | 2nd Test - Day Stumps
South Africa in Pakistan, 2 Test Series, 2021
PAK
272
(114.3 ov)
298
(102.0 ov)
 VS
SA
201
(65.4 ov)
127/1
(41.0 ov)
Full Scorecard →
Feb 03, 2021 | 1st Test
West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2021
BAN
(150.2 ov) 430
(67.5 ov) 223/8 dec
VS
WI
259 (96.1 ov)
395/7 (127.3 ov)
West Indies beat Bangladesh by 3 wickets
Full Scorecard →
Jan 26, 2021 | 1st Test
South Africa in Pakistan, 2 Test Series, 2021
PAK
(119.2 ov) 378
(22.5 ov) 90/3
VS
SA
220 (69.2 ov)
245 (100.3 ov)
Pakistan beat South Africa by 7 wickets
Full Scorecard →
Read in App