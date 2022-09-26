South Africa's white-ball tour of India: Fixtures, squads, telecast and streaming details

After beating Australia in a riveting three-match T20I series, Rohit Sharma-led India will now gear up to face South Africa in three T20Is, followed by three ODIs as well, at home. Temba Bavuma-led South Africa were in India in early June for a five-match T20I series. Back then, a second-stringed Rishabh Pant-led Indian team ended the series in a 2-2 stalemate. It will be interesting to see how the series pans out this time around with both teams being at their full-strength.

The T20Is have more prominence given the T20 World Cup is just a few weeks away, in Australia from October 16. The series will be followed by three ODIs as well where, as per reports, India will be without many of their T20 WC-bound players. In their absence, Shikhar Dhawan is expected to take charge of the side once again and lead an inexperienced line-up.

In terms of rankings, India are the No. 1 T20I side with Proteas at the third position. In the ICC ODI rankings, India are placed at the third spot with the visitors at the sixth position. Here's everything you need to know about SA's white-ball tour of India:

Full Schedule

T20I series

1st T20I at Thiruvananthapuram (September 28)

2nd T20I at Guwahati (October 02)

3rd T20I at Indore (October 04)

ODI series

1st ODI at Lucknow (October 6)

2nd ODI at Ranchi (October 9)

3rd ODI at Delhi (October 11)

Squads

India’s T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

South Africa T20I squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.

South Africa ODI squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi.

India's ODI squad: Not announced yet

Telecast and Streaming details

All three T20Is will get underway at 7pm IST whereas the 50-over fixtures will commence at 1:30 PM IST. The live telecast of the white-ball matches will be on Star Sports Network on TV with the live streaming available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.