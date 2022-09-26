India strengthen lead at the top in ICC T20I rankings with thrilling series win vs Australia

India beat Australia by six wickets in a thrilling 187-run chase in Hyderabad, on Sunday (September 25), to win the series 2-1. After levelling the series in the second and penultimate T20I in Nagpur, Rohit Sharma-led Men in Blue opted to bowl first at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Sunday evening.

Cameron Green's 52 and Tim David's whirlwind 54 propelled the Aaron Finch-led Australia to a competitive 186-7 in 20 overs. They missed out on posting anything over 200 but still fancied their chances despite India's strong batting line-up. In reply, India were soon reduced to 30 for 2 before fifties from Virat Kohli (63) and Suryakumar Yadav (69) stood tall for the home side and brought them back into the contest. In the end overs, the match went down to the wire before all-rounder Hardik Pandya's 16-ball 25 not out propelled India to a thrilling six-wicket series win.

After the series victory, India have bolstered their lead at the top of the ICC T20I rankings. India are now seven points clear of second-ranked England, who lost the fourth T20I of their ongoing seven-match series versus hosts Pakistan in Karachi on Sunday evening. India have a total of 268 rating points followed by England (261) whereas the likes of South Africa, Pakistan, New Zealand and Australia follow suit.

The likes of West Indies, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan come next to complete the top ten. Given that India have another home series coming up, they will like to maintain their strong record in familiar conditions and consolidate their top spot before heading into the T20 World Cup, from October-November in Australia. Nonetheless, India won't have it easy as they next face Temba Bavuma-led South Africa in a three-match T20I series starting on Wednesday (September 28).