'Someone has to be accountable': Sandeep Patil questions 'unfit' Hardik Pandya's selection in T20 WC squad

Former India cricketer Sandeep Patil has lashed out at the national selectors for picking all-rounder Hardik Pandya in the T20 World Cup 2021 squad despite him not bowling for his side Mumbai Indians in the second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in the UAE. Hardik didn't bowl due to back issues during the second leg of IPL 2021.

However, he was selected in the T20 World Cup 2021 squad as a pure batter and was also part of India's playing for the much-anticipated game against Pakistan on October 24. Hardik picked up a shoulder injury during the game and looked uncomfortable while batting as he could only manage 11 runs off 8 balls before being dismissed.

A number of experts have questioned his spot in the playing XI despite him not bowling for Team India. Former cricketer Patil said selectors should not have gone for him if he was not fit and that the all-rounder should have undergone a fitness test before being picked.

“His selection in the XI is up to the captain and the coach, and only the BCCI will know about it. But basically, if a player is not fit, then it comes to the selectors. If he didn’t bowl in the entire IPL, the selectors should have taken a call. They should have asked for a fitness test before including him in the team for the World Cup,” Patil was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

“Someone has to be accountable. There’s no comment from (India coach) Ravi Shastri. Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane said that he’s fit. How can you say he’s fit, if he became unfit during the match? I mean, this is the World Cup, not just any series or match,” he added.

While he has not been bowling, Hardik has also struggled with his form with the bat and has looked completely out of sorts as a finisher. The big-hitter has failed to impress for Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2021 and didn't make an impact for India in the game against Pakistan.

Footage of Hardi blowing in the nets have emerged ahead of India's second Super 12 game against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2021. However, it remains to be seen if the all-rounder will contribute with the ball in the game on October 31.






