SL vs Afg: When and where to watch Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI - IST time and streaming details

Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will lock horns in the ODI series decider on Wednesday (November 30). The series opener was comprehensively won by the visitors by 60 runs before rain played spoilsport in the second and penultimate ODI and now the hosts Dasun Shanaka & Co. will aim for a 1-1 series scoreline with a win in the third and final encounter. It will be interesting to see how the weather holds up for the final ODI with the series on the line for the Islanders.

Talking about the ODI series opener, the Hashmatullah Shahidi-led Afghan side opted to bat first and rode on Ibrahim Zadran's 120-ball 106. In reply, SL were bundled out for 234 in 38 overs with Fazalhaq Farooqi and all-rounder Gulbadin Naib accounting for seven scalps in between. The second and penultimate tie saw contributions from Rahmat Shah (58), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (68) and Md Nabi (41) to be dismissed for 228 in 48.2 overs and the home side, in return, were 10 for no loss before rain had the final laugh. Thus, the series is wide open and promises to end on an enthralling note when the Asian sides meet for the final encounter in Pallekele.

Here is everything you need to know about the third ODI - date, IST, streaming details, etc.

When is Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI match taking place?

The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI is set to be played on November 30, 2022.

Where is Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan's 3rd ODI taking place?

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI will be held at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele.

At what time is Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan's 3rd ODI taking place?

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan will kick off at 2:30 pm (IST).

How to watch Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI live on TV?

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan ODI series finale will be aired live on the Sony Sports Network.

How to watch Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI live streaming?