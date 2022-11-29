Hardik Pandya set to be India's new T20I captain with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli not in BCCI's plans: Report

After Team India's T20 World Cup 2022 debacle, there were strong rumours of significant changes set to take place in the T20I line-up. With the national side set to focus on the 2023 ODI World Cup and with the second cycle of ICC World Test Championship also going on, many senior players will now shift their focus on the longer formats and reportedly Hardik Pandya is set to take charge of the T20I side.

As per a report in the PTI, BCCI is likely to give the T20I captaincy to Hardik Pandya for a longer duration with the senior players, such as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and the likes, set to focus on ODIs and Tests. It added that while the board won't push any senior player towards retirement from T20Is, a fresh team is likely to be given to Hardik.

"The BCCI never asks anyone to retire. It is an individual decision. But yes, with just a handful of T20Is scheduled in 2023, most of the seniors will concentrate on ODIs and Test matches in that cycle," a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"You don't need to announce retirement if you don't want to. You will not see most of the seniors playing T20 next year," the source added. Thus, this can mean the end of the road for Rohit, Kohli in the shortest format.