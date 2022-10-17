Sikandar Raza, Blessing Muzarabani star as Zimbabwe thrash Ireland by 31 runs in T20 World Cup 2022

Fiery bowling spells from pace trio of Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava and an all-round performance by Sikandar Raza powered Zimbabwe to a 31-run win over Ireland in their Group B, round one match of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Hobart on Monday. Zimbabwe's put up a clinical performance to tame the Irish, a side with a dangerous batting lineup.

First, it was Raza's 82 off 48 that powered Zimbabwe to 174/7, then Muzarbani (3/23) was the lead act in his side's success with the ball, restricting Ireland to 143/9 in 20 overs. Chasing 175, Ireland was off to a horrendous start.

Medium-pace duo of Richard Ngarava and Blessing Muzarabani unleashed terror on Ireland, sending back Paul Stirling (0), Lorcan Tucker (11), Harry Tector (1) and captain Andrew Balbirnie (3) within a space of just 22 runs in 3.5 overs. Curtis Campher and George Dockrell joined forces to take their side safely through powerplay overs. At the end of the powerplay in six overs, Ireland was at 33/4, with Dockrell (4*) and Campher (6*).

Ireland crossed the 50-run mark in eight overs. The partnership between the duo ended at 42 runs after a delivery by Sikandar Raza castled Dockrell's middle stump. He was back in the pavillion for 24 off 20 balls. Ireland was five down for 64 runs. Campher and Gareth Delany added 27 more runs to the total before Sean Williams dislodged the former's stumps, dismissing him for 27 off 22 balls.

Ireland crossed the 100-run mark in 13.5 overs and still needed 75 runs in 37 balls. Medium pacer Tendai Chatara strengthened Zimbabwe's hold in the match, dismissing Delany (24) and Simi Singh (0) to reduce their opponents to 102/8 in 14.5 overs. Muzarabani got his third wicket in the match when he dismissed Mark Adair for 9 off 10 balls. Ireland finished their innings at 143/9 in 20 overs, losing the match by 31 runs.

Barry McCarthy (22*) and Joshua Little (7*) were unbeaten for their side. Muzarbani (3/23) was the standout bowler for Zimbabwe and troubled the opponents with his line and length. Chatara and Ngarava took 2/22 each. Williams and Raza got one wicket each. Put to bat first by Ireland, pacer Joshua Little gave Zimbabwe two jolts, sending back wicketkeeper-batter Regis Chakabva (0) and Wesley Madhevere (22).

Skipper Craig Ervine was also dismissed by spinner Simi Singh after being stumped by wicketkeeper-batter Lorcan Tucker for 9. Zimbabwe was reduced to 37/3 in 5.3 overs. After the powerplay, Zimbabwe was at 41/3 in six overs, Sikandar Raza (2*) and Sean Williams (1*).

Sean Williams and Sikandar Raza stabilised the innings, keeping the scoreboard ticking. Simi got his second wicket in the match on the final ball of the 10th over when a relay catch by Mark Adair and Harry Tector dismissed Sean for 12 off 11 balls. Zimbabwe was at 79/4 in 10 overs.

Raza and Milton Shumba helped Zimbabwe cross the 100-run mark in 12.2 overs. Raza continued his lethal run of form, slamming a full-length delivery by Gareth Delany over wide long-on to bring his half-century in just 26 balls. Raza and Shumba brought up their 50-run stand. Their partnership was cut short by 58 runs soon after Shumba gave a catch to Little at short fine leg on a delivery by pacer Mark Adair. He was dismissed for 16 off 14 balls.

At the time of his dismissal, Zimbabwe was 137/5 in 15.5 overs. Little picked up his third wicket of the match, sending back Ryan Burl (1). Raza and Luke Jongwe helped Zimbabwe finish their innings at 174/7 in 20 overs. Raza scored 82* off just 48 balls before being dismissed by Adair on the final ball of the innings.

Jongwe was unbeaten on 20 off 10 balls at the other end. Little was the pick of the bowlers for Ireland, finishing with 3/24 in his four overs. Adair (2/39) and Simi Singh (2/31) also delivered some solid spells for Ireland.

Brief Scores: Zimbabwe: 174/7 in 20 overs (Sikandar Raza 82, Wesley Madhevere 22, Joshua Little 3/24) defeated Ireland: 143/9 in 20 overs (Curtis Campher 27, George Dockrell 20, Blessing Muzarbani 3/23) by 31 runs. (ANI)