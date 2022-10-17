Bowlers run riot as Scotland stun two-time champions West Indies in T20 World Cup 2022

After Namibia shocked Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka on a cracking opening day at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022, Scotland pulled off another major upset as they stunned Nicholas Pooran-led West Indies in their opening game in the Group B of the qualifiers.

Bowlers ran riot to help Scotland thrash the two-time champions by 42 runs at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Monday (October 17). After captain George Munsey's brilliant knock of unbeaten 66 helped them post a fighting total of 160 runs on the board, their bowlers followed it up with a clinical performance to shock West Indies.

Scotland lost the toss and were asked to bat first in Hobart as the West Indies bowlers aimed to bundle out the minnow cheaply. However, captain Pooran's decision backfired for the Caribbeans as Scotland got off to a flyer with openers Munsey and Michael Jones adding 55 runs for the first wicket.

Despite his team losing wickets regularly on the other end, Munsey held firm on one end and propelled Scotland to a good total with 66 off 53 balls. The Scotland skipper's knock was laced with nine fours and turned out to be a crucial one for his team.

With the kind of firepower West Indies posess in their line-up, Pooran & Co were expected to get over the line comfortably. However, Scotland bowlers had other plans as they ran riot against the West Indies batting line-up to bundle them out for 118 runs in 18.3 overs.

West Indies got off to a decent start as opener Kyle Mayers attacked from the word go. However, he was removed by Josh Davey in the third over before the Scotland bowlers tightened the nooze. Evin Lewis (14) and Brandon King (17) were not allowed to flex their muscles while the middle-order crumbled under pressure.

Spinners Mark Watt and Michael Leask combined to pick up five wickets between them as they ran through the West Indies batting line-up. Jason Holder remained at the crease till the end but his 38 off 33 was not enough to take West Indies close to victory.

Favourites to top Group B in the qualifiers, West Indies now face an uphill task to clinch the top spot after their shock defeat against Scotland. West Indies, Scotland, Zimbabwe and Ireland are the four teams in Group B battling it out for two out of the remaining four slots in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2022.

After their defeat against Scotland, West Indies will now face Zimbabwe and Ireland in their next two matches. The Pooran-led side will have to win both games to ensure they comfortably make it to the next round.