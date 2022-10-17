Mohammed Shami's last-over heroics help India beat Australia by 6 runs in warm-up match

Mohammed Shami delivered a brilliant final over as India defeated Australia by six runs in a warm-up game at The Gabba in Brisbane on Monday (October 17). With 11 runs needed off the final over, Shami went on to pick up three wickets in the 20th over to prove his death-bowling credentials and secure a thrilling victory for the Men in Blue.

Chasing a target of 187 runs, Australia got off to a terrific start as Mitchell Marsh went all guna blazing after opening the batting with captain Aaron Finch. Marsh slammed a quickfire 18-ball 35 to post a 41-run stand with Finch before the Aussie captain took control of the run chase.

Finch notched up a magnificent knock of 76 runs off 54 balls as he single-handedly steered the Australian innings. The experienced right-hander held the fort on one end as wickets kept tumbling at regular intervals on the other end. However, his 76-run-knock went in vain as Australia fell short in the end after losing four wickets on four successive deliveries in the final over.

The likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Harshal Patel bowled well to save 11 runs to defend in the final over before Shami was called up by Rohit to bowl his first over in a competitive game in Australia ahead of the World Cup. Shami, who last played a T20I for India in the T20 World Cup in the UAE last year, was on the money with the ball.

Also Read: Suryakumar Yadav is one of the best batters in the world at present, says Australia pacer Kane Richardson

He gave away four runs off the first two balls before sending back Pat Cummins on 7 as Virat Kohi pulled off a stunning catch at long-on. Ashton Agar was run out on the next ball before Shami nailed two near-perfect yorkers to clean up Josh Inglis and Kane Richardson on successive deliveries.

Earlier, KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav impressed with the bat as India posted a strong total of 186 runs on the board in 20 overs, batting first in the warm-up match. Rahul went after the Aussie bowlers from the word go as he scored 57 off 33 balls studded with six fours and three sixes.

Also Read: ICC to allow players who test positive for COVID-19 to play matches in T20 World Cup 2022

He added 78 runs for the first wicket with skipper Rohit Sharma (15) to give the team a flying start. Playing his first warm-up game down under, Virat Kohli flopped as he was dismissed on 19 off 13 deliveries. However, Suryakumar Yadav put India's innings back on track with a brilliant knock.

Continuing his purple patch, the stylish right-hander smashed 50 off 33 balls laced with six fours and a solitary six to propel India to 186/7 in 20 overs. India will next take on New Zealand in their final warm-up match on Wednesday (October 19) before opening their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23.