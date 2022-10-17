ICC to allow players who test positive for COVID-19 to play matches in T20 World Cup 2022

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 got underway on Sunday (October 16) with Namibia pulling off an upset against Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka in the opening game of the tournament. It was a cracking start to what is expected to be a blockbuster tournament with the top teams from around the globe battling it out for the ultimate trophy.

In a first, the ICC is reportedly set to allow players testing positive for COVID-19 to continue playing matches during the T20 World Cup. As per a report in cricket.com.au, the team doctors will have to take a call if a player should be allowed to take the field after contracting the virus.

The ICC also said there will be no mandatory testing or isolation period during the tournament. As per the report, the teams will be allowed to ring in changes to their squad to replace a player who tests positive for COVID-19. The infected player can return to the squad once he has returned a negative report.

While this is the first time, ICC will be allowing players to compete throughout the tournament despite testing positive for COVID-19, it will not be the first instance when a player will be allowed to compete after being infected.

Australia women's team all-rounder Tahlia McGrath was allowed to take the field despite testing positive ahead of the Commonwealth Games 2022 final between the Aussies and India earlier this year. The players returning positive during the Commonwealth Games were dealt with on a case-to-case basis by the ICC where some were allowed to compete while others were not.

The softening of rules from ICC comes a week after the Australian government's decision to abolish the mandatory isolation requirement for those who test positive for COVID-19. Australia had put strict rules in place to deal with COVID-19 when the cases were peaking last year.

However, the government has now decided to take a more controlled approach in dealing with the situation this time around. While the qualifiers kicked off on Sunday, the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2022 will get underway from October 22.