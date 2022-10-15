Mitchell Starc to Trent Boult: Top contenders to finish as highest wicket-taker at T20 World Cup 2022

Updated: Oct 15, 2022, 09:32 PM(IST)

Bowlers are once again expected to play a key role for their teams in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 which gets underway in Australia on Sunday (October 16). Some of the best bowlers from around the world will be in action in the showpiece event down under which will feature 16 teams battling it out for the ultimate trophy. While the tournament will miss the presence of Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who is one of the best fast bowlers in the world at present, the likes of Mitchell Starc and Trent Boult among others are expected to light up the tournament in Australia with their pace and skills. Here is a look at the top contenders who can finish as the highest wicket-taker in the T20 World Cup 2022.

View in App

1) Mitchell Starc

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc is one of the top contenders to finish as the highest wicket-taker in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 considering his skills and pedigree. One of the best left-arm pacers in the world, Starc has the ability to bowl precise yorkers and can trouble the best of batters with his pacer and accuracy.

He has been one of the most prolific bowlers in Australian conditions and is the second highest wicket-taker in T20Is at home with 21 scalps in 17 matches. Starc will have to play an instrumental role if Australia are to fancy their chances of defending their T20 World Cup title this year.

(Photograph:AFP)

2) Shaheen Shah Afridi

Pakistan's pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi is one of the most exciting fast bowlers going around. He has an absolutely terrific record with the new ball and can be a tricky customer to deal with for the best of batters in the world. Afridi was on top of his game for Pakistan during the T20 World Cup last year and will be looking to continue his fine form in the showpiece event this year.
 

(Photograph:AFP)

3) Josh Hazlewood

Josh Hazlewood has been one of Australia's most consistent and disciplined bowlers in T20Is over the last few years. The tall pacer is extremely accurate with his line and length which makes it difficult for the batters to take the attack to him. Hazlewood has 17 wickets in 11 T20Is in Australia at an economy of 8.02. He was also impressive for the Kangaroos in the T20 World Cup last year and will be hopeful of repeating his heroics this year.
 

(Photograph:AFP)

4) Trent Boult

New Zealand pacer Trent Boult can move the new ball both ways which makes him a dangerous prospect in the Powerplays. Boult has been a consistent wicket-taker for New Zealand in the shortest format and was impressive in the T20 World Cup last year where he helped the team in reaching the final. Boult has 66 wickets to his name in 50 T20Is and will be one of the major contenders to finish on the top spot in the wicket-taking charts.
 

(Photograph:AFP)

5) Wanindu Hasaranga

Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga has been enjoying excellent form with the ball recently and was the pick of the bowlers for Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup earlier this year. Hasaranga finished as the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 9 wickets and will be hoping to continue his phenomenal run in the T20 World Cup down under. Hasaranga can be Sri Lanka's trump card and surprise package for other teams at the World Cup.

(Photograph:AFP)

Topics

Read in App