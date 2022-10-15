Mitchell Starc to Trent Boult: Top contenders to finish as highest wicket-taker at T20 World Cup 2022

Bowlers are once again expected to play a key role for their teams in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 which gets underway in Australia on Sunday (October 16). Some of the best bowlers from around the world will be in action in the showpiece event down under which will feature 16 teams battling it out for the ultimate trophy. While the tournament will miss the presence of Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who is one of the best fast bowlers in the world at present, the likes of Mitchell Starc and Trent Boult among others are expected to light up the tournament in Australia with their pace and skills. Here is a look at the top contenders who can finish as the highest wicket-taker in the T20 World Cup 2022.