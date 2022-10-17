From Shikhar Dhawan to Jasprit Bumrah: Star players who are not part of India's T20 World Cup squad

Rohit Sharma-led India is set to kick off their campaign in the T20 World Cup 2022 edition with their first game versus arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23 at the iconic MCG, Melbourne. Team India reached Australia for the showpiece event early this month and have already played three warm-up games, with two against Western Australia XI.

Winning two of their three warm-up games, so far, India will meet New Zealand on October 19 (Wednesday) at Brisbane in their last practice game before their opening fixture in the main draw of the tournament. For India, they enter the ICC event as the No. 1 ranked side and have been in form in T20Is since their debacle in last year's edition. The likes of Rohit, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, Suryakumar Yadav, etc. will be crucial to India's chances Down Under.

India's final 15-man squad for T20 World Cup 2022:

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Md Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh

Standby players - Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur, Md Siraj

While the 15-man main squad and reserve list have plenty of match-winners for Team India, here's looking at Men in Blue's star-studded XI featuring players who are not part of the showpiece event Down Under:

India's missed-out XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Venketesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Ravindra Jadeja, Umran Malik, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

The above XI shows the depth of India's squad and the abundance of talent in the Indian camp. The experienced trio of Shikhar Dhawan, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah missed out with the latter two being injured whereas Dhawan has been sidelined from T20Is. The younger lot such as Prithvi Shaw, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan are destined to take over from the likes of KL Rahul, Rohit and Kohli but for now, they didn't find a spot.

Chahar missed out again due to back issues after being named in the reserves. Meanwhile, Samson and Kuldeep are part of the second-stringed white-ball Indian team but weren't considered for the T20 WC. Meanwhile, Venkatesh Iyer went down the pecking order as soon as Hardik Pandya was deemed fully fit in early 2022.

Lastly, Umran has featured in only a handful of T20Is, indicating that he still needs to learn a lot and more exposure to be considered for such a marquee event.