Shubman Gill picks favourite opening partner ahead of IPL 2022

Shubman Gill was the focal point of a lot of discussions when Kolkata Knight Riders decided to release the opener ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 auctions. However, he was picked up by Gujarat Lions even before going under the hammer and with the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year, this will be a brilliant chance for Gill to make it case in front of the national selectors.

According to PTI, Gill spoke about the various opening partners he has had during his IPL stint till now and also opened about his recent conversations with India skipper Rohit Sharma.

"When I started opening in IPL, my first opening partner was Chris Lynn and we had some good partnerships. I really enjoyed batting with him. For some matches, Sunil Narine opened with me. There is no specific name as such, but the right-left combination works the best."

The young opening batsman also spoke about learning from Rohit Sharma in the recent past.

"Pull shot is one shot that I have always liked. I recently talked to Rohit Sharma, it was about something tactically. I asked him when he hits the ball, what goes in his mind and how does he read the bowlers' mind? There was something particular that I wanted to talk to Rohit Sharma about. It was not about opening the batting," said Shubman during a media interaction as quoted by PTI.

When asked about missing a few matches for India due to injury, Shubman said: "When you miss a tour, it is always disappointing but the injury is something you do not have control over. I am young and I will have opportunities going ahead. But when you miss series against England and South Africa, it is a big thing as you always want to perform as a youngster in overseas Tests."