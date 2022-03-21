Kumar Sangakkara calls Indian cricketer 'one of the best T20 players' ahead of IPL 2022

Kumar Sangakkara, who is currently the Director of Cricket for Indian Premier League (IPL) side Rajasthan Royals, was all praise for skipper Sanju Samson and called him one of the best T20 batsmen.

Samson was one of the players retained by the franchise before the mega auction earlier this year and Sangakkara went on to call him an ‘absolute matchwinner’ ahead of the new season.

Also read | 'It was a tough call': KL Rahul explains why he decided to leave Punjab Kings ahead of IPL 2022

"Irrespective of him being the captain or the future of RR, he is one of the best T20 players. He is a magnificent player, destructive, match-winner, has every ability that you want in a batter. He was captain before I took over last season. I have come to know him really well and admire him. He’s got such a passion for RR," Sangakkara said during a 'clubhouse conversation' on Red Bull Cricket.

Samson succeeded Australia’s Steve Smith as the Rajasthan Royals captain in 2021. He was one of the best batsmen for the side last season and he will once again be a major asset for the side.

Earlier, Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma also welcomed Samson into the national side during the limited overs series against Sri Lanka.

Also read | Irfan Pathan picks Deepak Chahar's replacement for MS Dhoni's CSK in IPL 2022

Samson joined Rajasthan Royals from Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2018 mega auction and the move proved to be a turning point in his career. Samson has performed well at the top of the order and his wicket-keeping skills have improved over time.

Rajasthan Royals will begin their season against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 29.