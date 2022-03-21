Pat Cummins opens up about sharing dressing room with Shreyas Iyer ahead of IPL 2022

Kolkata Knight Riders made a huge investment in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) auctions when they picked up Shreyas Iyer and gave him the captaincy for this season. Iyer was a top performer for India in the series against Sri Lanka and he will be looking to continue his great run.

KKR also got back Australia Test captain Pat Cummins after releasing him ahead of the auction. Cummins joined the side in 2020. In the buildup to final Test against Pakistan, the fast bowler opened up about his experience of sharing the dressing room with Shreyas during IPL 2017.

"Shreyas, I played with (him) at Delhi (Daredevils), we got on really well. He seems like a very calm guy and seems in form at the moment. I'm so excited to go over there, I have some close friends I will be playing alongside, can't wait," Cummins said during a pre-match press conference in Lahore.

Cummins also weighed in on the performance of KKR in the auctions this year and said that the team made the right choice by retaining the core group players and coaching support staff.

"Really excited. It's been great that most of the squad has been able to kept together. So, most of the players and staff know really well," he added during the press interaction.

Cummins will not be available for KKR towards the start of the season due to the ongoing series against Pakistan. KKR will play their first game against CSK in the tournament opener on March 26.