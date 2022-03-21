Not Kohli or Rohit! Shreyas Iyer picks KL Rahul as his 'favourite' captain, explains why

Team India star Shreyas Iyer recently picked KL Rahul as his favourite captain and explained the reason behind the same. Iyer, who has become an integral member of the Indian team across formats with his impressive performances recently, is himself seen as one of the potential leaders of the Indian team going forward.

Iyer has already proved the mettle of his captaincy in the Indian Premier League (IPL) having led his former side Delhi Capitals to their maiden final in the 2020 season. Iyer, who left DC ahead of IPL 2022, has been roped in by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as their new captain ahead of the upcoming season.

Iyer, who played under Rahul's captaincy for the Indian team during the ODI series against South Africa last year, said the star batter is an outstanding player and has a calm demeanour as a leader. Iyer said Rahul was the first captain to give him a chance to bowl for India which no other captain had done before which is why he was his favourite.

“It was nice to play under him. Firstly, he is an outstanding player. The confidence he carries on the field and in the team meetings, the support that he provides to the players is great," Iyer said while speaking on the Red Bull clubhouse.

"He’s got a very calm demeanour and his on-field decision making is very instinctive. I really enjoyed playing under him. Also, he gave me three overs of bowling, which none of the captains previously had done. So yeah, he’s my favourite captain," he added.

Rahul had led the Indian team in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma during the ODI series against South Africa. However, India failed to win even a single game in the three-match series under Rahul's captaincy in what was a disappointing outing for the Men in Blue against the Proteas.

Nonetheless, Iyer, who has played under the likes of Virat Kohli and current skipper Rohit, decided to pick Rahul as his favourite captain among all. While Iyer will be leading his new side KKR in IPL 2022 this year, Rahul will also be leading his new team Lucknow Super Giants after being roped in for a whopping Rs 17 crore (INR 170 million) at the mega auction last month.