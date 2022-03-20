T Natarajan breaks a stump into two as Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer breathes fire ahead of IPL 2022 - WATCH

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer T Natarajan has been breathing fire in the nets ahead of the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Natarajan, who recently recovered from an injury, has joined the team's training session and is looking forward to doing well in the upcoming season. Natarajan was bought by SRH for a sum of Rs 4 crore (INR 40 million) after being released last year.

The left-arm pacer had missed the majority of IPL 2021 last year due to a knee injury. He later underwent surgery for the same and will be making his comeback in IPL 2022. Natarajan managed to ply only two games for SRH last season where he picked up two wickets before being sidelined. He will be looking to make a strong comeback for the side this year.

On Sunday, Sunrisers Hyderabad shared a clip of Natrajan bowling in the nets ahead of the new season. The left-arm pacer can be seen breaking a stump into two with one of his fiery deliveries in the nets. “When he isn't crushing your toes, he's breaking the stumps down," SRH captioned the post while sharing the video.

SRH, who are known for maintaining a quality pace attack in the IPL over the years, have once again managed to form a formidable pace unit by roping some quality fast bowlers at the mega auction last month. While veteran India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is all set to spearhead the pace attacj once again, SRH also have the likes of Natarajan, Umran Malik, Kartik Tyagi and Marco Jansen among others at their disposal.

Natarajan, who has played 24 matches in his IPL career so far, has 20 wickets to his name at an average of 34.40 and an economy rate of just over 8. He has been terrific with the perfect execution of yorkers in the death and can prove to be a game-changer once again for SRH this year.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be opening their IPL 2022 campaign against Rajasthan Royals on March 29 before locking horns with Lucknow Super Giants in their second game of the season on April 04.