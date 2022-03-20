Stephen Fleming names three overseas stars who CSK got for cheap at IPL 2022 mega auction - WATCH

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming said the IPL 2022 mega auction went as per their plans for the four-time champions. MS Dhoni & Co. roped in a number of their former players back at the auction including the likes of Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayudu and Robin Uthappa among others. CSK also bought a number of quality Indian youngsters, who are set to be groomed under Dhoni.

While Fleming admitted the franchise was sad about losing a couple of old players who they would have liked having back, the CSK head coach said the squad has a great mix of youth and experience. CSK had tried to get back both Faf du Plessis and Shardul Thakur but ended up missing out on their services at the mega auction.

"We are really happy it went according to plan. We lost a couple of players which we are a bit sad about but we have gained some real talent. We've got, this year, some good blend of experience and youth. So we're really excited about the way the auction went down," Fleming said speaking about CSK's auction in a video shared by the franchise.

CSK managed to rope in some quality overseas players at nominal prices at the mega auction in the form of the Kiwi trio of Mitchell Santner, Devon Conway and Adam Milne. While all-rounder Santner and fast bowler Milne were bought for Rs 1.9 crore (INR 19 million) each, Conway was a steal for CSK at Rs 1 crore (INR 10 million).

Speaking about the Kiwi trio, Fleming said CSK got them for cheap at the mega auction and that they are all quality players, who can impress for the team this season.

“Well, they came cheap so it was good. They are all very skilful players. Devon Conway has had a great couple of years internationally. Mitch has been a stalwart for us. And in Adam Milne, we have got a bit of pace. So all three of them have great credentials and a good skill set for us,” said the CSK head coach.

While Conway is likely to open for CSK with youngster Ruturaj Gaikwad this season, Milne can be the pace spearhead for the side. Santner has also been a utility player for the Dhoni-led side and is likely to be used as a back-up all-rounder.