IPL 2022: Moeen Ali's availability for CSK's opener against KKR in doubt as vissa issue delays his arrival

England all-rounder Moeen Ali's availability is uncertain for his side Chennai Super Kings (CSK)'s opening clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 due to a visa issue. CSK are scheduled to take on KKR in the opening game of the IPL 2022 season at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 26.

Moeen, who is an integral member of the CSK squad, is currently stuck in London as his visa to India has not been approved yet. The England star is waiting for his visa to get processed to leave for India and join CSK's camp ahead of the start of the new season.

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan said the franchise or the player has no idea why his visa has been delayed but expressed confidence that the matter will be sorted out soon. Viswanathan said Moeen will be on the next flight to India as soon as his visa is cleared.

Also Read: CSK star Robin Uthappa shuts down Pakistani journalist over tweet comparing IPL with PSL

"We spoke to him about the issue and he is hoping that matter will be resolved soon, all necessary documentation has been done but don't know why his visa approval hasn't come. As soon he will get his Visa he will fly to India and join the team," Viswanathan was quoted as saying by India Today.

Moeen will have to undergo a three-day quarantine upon his arrival in India before he can join the rest of the squad for training which makes it difficult for him to be available for the opening game against KKR at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Also Read: Not Kohli! Jaffer names Indian youngster who should open with Faf du Plessis for RCB in IPL 2022

CSK players are currently training in Surat ahead of their opening clash against KKR. A number of overseas players including the likes of Dwayne Bravo, Devon Conway, Adam Milne, Mitchell Santner and Chris Jordan have started training with the rest of the team. Indian stars like Rvindra Jadeja, Robin Uthappa and Ambati Rayudu have also joined CSK's camp ahead of the new season.