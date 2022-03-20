CSK star Robin Uthappa shuts down Pakistani journalist over tweet comparing IPL with PSL

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to enter its 15th season as ten teams gear up to make the 2022 edition of the tournament a memorable affair. Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans are the two new franchises that will be making their debut in the IPL this year.

Ever since IPL's inception in 2008, the T20 league has witnessed remarkable growth in terms of quality of cricket, finances and popularity. IPL has become one of the most followed cricketing tournaments in the world and it remains a dream for players across the globe to ply their trade in the cash-rich league.

After IPL's inception, a number of other T20 leagues have also mushroomed around the globe with the likes of Big Bash League (Australia), Caribbean Premier League (West Indies) and Pakistan Super League (Pakistan) also trying to compete with the Indian t20 league. However, IPL has remained ahead due to the sheer quality of cricket at display and the finances involved.

Nonetheless, the likes of Pakistan Super League (PSL) and Big Bash have often been compared with the IPL. Several former Pakistani cricketers have over the years tried to draw comparisons between IPL and PSL. Recently, former Pakistan cricketer Aaqib Javed had made a tall claim suggesting that PSL was the most interesting league as IPL is played on flat tracks and the quality of bowling in IPL is poor.

Earlier this week, a Pakistani journalist made similar comparisons on Twitter. The journalist claimed that there was no comparison between PSL and IPL as the Pakistani T20 league has gained more popularity in lesser time despite more competition in the current era.

The Pakistani journalist was trolled by the Indian fans, who countered his claims and suggested he not be delusional. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star and veteran Indian batter Robin Uthappa also came up with a fitting reply for the Pakistani journalist to shut him down.

"No comparison between PSL and IPL! PSL started in 2016 while IPL inaugurated in 2008. However one has to admit PSL gained worldwide popularity more quicker in an era when other boards had introduced their leagues too whereas there was no competitor in the market when IPL was born," Pakistani journalist Arfa Feroz Zake wrote on Twitter.

"IPL created the market," responded Uthappa to shut him down.

IPL created the market!! — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) March 19, 2022 ×

Uthappa, who is part of the Chennai Super Kings squad, will be looking to continue his fine form for the MS Dhoni-led franchise this season after impressing in the league last year. Uthappa got to make only four appearances for CSK last year but ended up scoring 128 runs at a strike rate of over 136 to help the team lift their fourth IPL trophy.

Uthappa has already joined the CSK camp and is preparing for the upcoming season. The veteran batter is likely to get more opportunities this year in the absence of Suresh Raina.