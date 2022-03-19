Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma on the verge of achieving major milestone in IPL 2022

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians will be looking to get their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 campaign off to a winning start when they take on Delhi Capitals in their opening game of the season on March 27 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Mumbai Indians will be aiming to lift their sixth IPL title this season.

Captain Rohit will continue to lead the side once again this year and will be looking to achieve a major career milestone in the upcoming season. The Hitman is on the cusp of becoming the second Indian batter after Virat Kohli to complete 10,000 runs in T20 cricket.

Rohit currently has 9895 runs to his name in T20 cricket and is just 105 runs short of reaching the milestone of 10,000 runs in the shortest format. Rohit is the second-highest run-getter behind only Kohli as far as T20 cricket is concerned. Rohit has so far played 370 T20 matches in his career.

Rohit has slammed six hundreds and 69 half-centuries in his T20 career. He is placed eighth in the overall list of batters with the most runs in T20 cricket at present. Rohit will be looking to go past former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum, who is at the seventh spot with 9922 runs in 370 matches.

The elite list is topped by veteran West Indies batter Chris Gayle, who has amassed 14,562 runs in 463 T20 matches in his career so far. Gayle will not be part of IPL 2022 as he had decided against entering the mega auction last month. He is followed by Pakistan's Shoaib Malik (11,698), Kieron Pollard (11,427) and Aaron Finch (10,444) at the second, third and fourth spot respectively.

Mumbai Indians had failed to make it to the playoffs last season and will be hoping to finish in top four this year with a new squad at their disposal. Roht & Co. had to release some of their key players like Quinton de Kock, Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya among others ahead of the auction but have managed to build a formidable squad once again.