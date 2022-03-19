'Expected him to be like that': Gautam Gambhir opens up on his on-field spat with Virat Kohli in IPL 2013

Former India opener and ex-captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Gautam Gambhir recently opened up on his heated on-field spat with Virat Kohli during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2013. Gambhir and Kohli were involved in a heated argument on the field after the latter was dismissed by pacer Laxmipathy Balaji in the game.

Gambhir, who led Kolkata Knight Riders to two IPL titles as captain, is one of the most successful captains in the history of the league. The former India opener had lost his cool on Kohli during a game between Royal Challengers Bangalore and KKR in IPL 2013. While Gambhir had already led KKR to their maiden title in the previous year, it was Kohli's first year as the captain of RCB.

During the game, Kohli was seen losing his temper after getting dismissed by Balaji. He later went on to have a heated spat with Gambhir. Opening up on the incident, Gambhir said he was absolutely fine with what unfolded on the day as he likes people who are competitive. Both Gambhir was fierce competitor during his playing days, Kohli's aggressive style of playing his game is a secret to none.

"That's OK, I am absolutely fine with it and I expect him to be like that. I am like that. I like that contest, I like people who are competitive. MS Dhoni is a competitor in his own way, Virat is a competitor in his own way," Gambhir said when asked about the incident on popular sports presenter Jatin Sapru's YouTube channel.

"Sometimes when you are leading the side, you have to do it even if you don't want to do it because you want your team to play the way you want. As a leader, sometimes you are not thinking about personal relationships with the other guy [but] just because you are leading a team, you have to do it," he explained further.

Gambhir clarified that there was nothing personal between him and Kohli and that there have never been anything personal between the duo. He also hailed the former Indian captain for the way he has transformed into one of the best batters in the world from a young prodigy during his initial days in international cricket.

Gambhir said he is not at all surprised by what Kohli has managed to achieve in his career so far and lauded the star batter for working on his fitness and game to become the world-beater that he is today.

"That's why there was nothing personal [then] and there never will be personal against Virat Kohli. And I say it again and again that what he's achieved, I am absolutely not surprised. That's the kind of player he was when we saw him early but what he's transformed into, I think from a fitness point of view and the way he's worked on his skills is tremendous," Gambhir said.

Gambhir and Kohli shared the dressing for Team India for a number of years and were part of the 2011 ICC ODI World Cup-winning side under MS Dhoni.