Have lot of respect for MS Dhoni, will be the first person standing next to him in need: Gautam Gambhir

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir hs rubbished the rumours that he doesn't like former India captain MS Dhoni and that all is not well between the two former India teammates. Gambhir and Dhoni shared the Indian dressing room for nearly a decade and were part of some of the most memorable victories for Team India including the ICC T20 World Cup triumph in 2007 and the ICC ODI World Cup win in 2011.

Gambhir made his debut for the Indian team much before Dhoni in 2003 itself but he went on to play for a number of years under the latter's captaincy. Gambhir played an instrumental role in India's 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup wins under Dhoni's captaincy and was Man of the Match in the finals of both the tournaments.

Gambhir was also Dhoni's deputy across formats for a number of years for the Indian team and led the side in the former captain's absence in six matches. When asked why some people think he doesn't like Dhoni, Gambhir called the rumours 'crap' and said he has a lot of mutual respect for the former India captain.

Gambhir also heaped praise on Dhoni for his contributions towards Indian cricket and said he will be the first person to stand next to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain if he is ever in need in life. Gambhir also explained that he and Dhoni might have had their own ways of looking at the game but it was never the case that they didn't like each other or didn't get along well.

"I have lots of mutual respect for MS Dhoni. I have said it on air, I can say it anywhere in front of 138 crore people, if ever in need, I hope he's never in need in life but if he is ever in need, I will be the first person standing next to him because of what he has done for Indian cricket and what he is as a human being," Gambhir told popular sports presenter Jatin Sapru on his show Over & Out.

You might look at the game in a different way, I might look at it in a different way. I have got my own opinions, he has got his own opinions. I have been the vice-captain (Of the Indian team) for the longest time when he was the captain and never has it been the case. Even when we have played for our respective teams it was never the case," Gambhir added.

Gambhir and Dhoni were part of one of the most memorable partnerships in the history of Indian cricket during the final of the 2011 ODI World Cup against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The duo had posted a 109-run stand for the fourth wicket in the high-pressure final to take India over the line comfortably.

While Gambhir was the top-scorer for the Men in Blue in the final with 97 off 122 balls, Dhoni scored an unbeaten 91 off 79 balls and had finished the game with an iconic six, a shot which still remains fresh in the memories of millions of Indian cricket fans.