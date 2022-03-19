Yuzvendra Chahal to open with Jos Buttler for RR in IPL 2022? England star reacts to hilarious tweet - WATCH

England wicket-keeper batter Jos Butler landed in India earlier this week to join his franchise Rajasthan Royals (RR) ahead of the start of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Buttler has been one of the key figures in the RR dressing over the years and was one of the players to be retained by the franchise ahead of the mega auction this year.

Buttler is once again expected to play an important role for the one-time champions in the upcoming edition. Ever since the conclusion of the mega auction, a number of RR's new signings have been enjoying some fun banter with Buttler including the likes of R Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal.

After Ashwin's message for him on Mankading, Chahal recently took to social Twitter to express his desire to open the batting with him for the franchise in the upcoming season. RR, who are known to be one of the most active IPL teams on social media, had recently given Chahal the control for their Twitter handle for a day.

From replacing Sanju Samson as the captain of the side to asking the gans for retweets if they wanted to see him open the batting with Buttler for RR, Chahal came up with some hilarious tweets. As Buttler arrived in the RR camp this week, he had a priceless reaction to Chahal's tweet suggesting he should open with the leg spinner for RR this season.

"Jos bhai is here and his reaction is GOLD," Rajasthan Royals captioned the post while sharing a video of Buttler's reaction to Chahal's tweet. On March 16, Chahal had tweeted from the RR account - "10000 Retweets and He will open with @josbuttler uncle," while sharing his picture.

Rajasthan Royals will open their IPL 2022 campahn against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 29. The champions of the inaugural edition have failed to make it to the playoffs since 2018 and will be hoping to produce a better show this year.

They have roped in a number of quality plyers in the form of Chahal, Ashwin, Trent Boult and Devdutt Padikkal among others for the new season. RR have a strong squad at their disposal and will be hopeful of plotting a title challenge this season.