Do you miss RCB? Washington Sundar responds to T Natarajan's cheeky question after joining SRH - WATCH

Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar has joined the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) camp ahead of the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Sundar was roped in by SRH for a sum of Rs 8.75 crore (INR 87.5 million) at the IPL 2022 mega auction last month. Sundar is expected to be one of the key players for the Kane Williamson-led side in the upcoming season.

In a video shared by SRH on their social media handles, Sundar was welcomed by his SRH and Tamil Nadu teammate T Natarajan. Natarajan also put the spin all-rounder in a spot by asking him a cheeky question. The left-arm pacer asked Sundar if he was missing his former side Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)?

Sundar, who had joined RCB in 2018, spent four seasons with the franchise before being released last year. He was later picked by SRH in the auction. Having spent four years at RCB, the franchise probably holds a special place in Sundar's heart. However, the Indian all-rounder came up with a hilarious response when asked if SRH was better than RCB.

'It's your first time with Sunrisers Hyderabad. All these years you were with RCB. So do you miss RCB of is this better?" - Natarajan can be heard asking Sundar. "This is very good," Sundar responds before the duo breaks into laughter.

Watch video:

Sundar had played for Rising Super Giants where he rose to prominence before being roped in by RCB in 2018. He has so far played 42 matches in his IPL career with 217 runs and 27 wickets to his name. The right-arm all-rounder has become a regular for India across formats and will be hoping to shine for his new IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad in the upcoming season.

Apart from Sundar, SRH also roped in some other quality all-rounders at the IPL 2022 mega auction in the form of Aiden Markram, Romario Shepherd and Abhishek Sharma among others. SRH will open their IPL 2022 campaign against Rajasthan Royals on March 29.