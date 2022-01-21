Should Rishabh Pant take over from Virat Kohli as India's Test captain? Kevin Pietersen responds

Virat Kohli, on January 15, announced that he is stepping down as the Indian Test captain. The news shocked one and all as the 33-year-old signed off as India's most successful captain in whites, winning 40 out of 68 Tests. Kohli's decision came just a day after India's three-match Test series loss to Dean Elgar-led South Africa, in the rainbow nation.

Kohli tweeted saying, "Everything has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as Test captain of India, it’s now. It’s been 7 years of hard work, toil and relentless perseverance every day to take the team in the right direction. I’ve done the job with absolute honesty and left nothing out there. Everything has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as Test Captain of India, it’s now."

Ever since Kohli stepped down as the Test captain, many former cricketers and experts of the game have suggested various names who can succeed the 33-year-old. Some of the top contenders are Rohit Sharma (already the limited-overs captain), Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul whereas some have suggested Rishabh Pant's name as well. Pant, who made his debut in whites in mid-2018, has improved leaps and bounds -- in terms of fitness, keeping skills and batting -- and has 1,735 runs with seven half-centuries and four tons. In addition, he has 110 dismissals in the purest format so far.

Speaking to the media recently, former England skipper Kevin Pietersen opined on the Test captaincy debate and shared his views regarding Pant.

"You are spoilt for choice... But Pant not yet, maybe one day... But when you have got Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul you have got some mighty cricketers," Pietersen has said. "I love Rahul Dravid. I'm looking forward to his progress with the national side. He has done wonders for the youngsters. So I'm looking forward to seeing him progress with the senior players," he further asserted.

It will be interesting to see if Pant is given the nod. At 24, the swashbuckling left-hander is already touted to captain Team India in the future. However, it remains to be seen if he is given the top job amid the presence of many senior players such as Rohit, Rahul, R Ashwin, Bumrah and the likes.