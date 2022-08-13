Shocking! Javelin thrower Anderson Peters gets beaten and thrown off the boat, video surfaces online - Watch

In what can be termed a shocking video, Grenadian athlete Anderson Peters was recently beaten and thrown off the boat into the water. The incident took place on Wednesday (August 10) where the javelin throw world champion got involved in a tussle and was beaten by crew members of a party boat in Grenada before Peters was pushed off the boat.

The video of the assault has now gone viral and is breaking the internet. Here's the clip of the whole drama that escalated further and resulted in Peters being humiliated and injured:

The 24-year-old Peters had secured the gold medal in the javelin throw world championship this year, with India's Neeraj Chopra settling for silver. In the CWG 2022 edition, the Grenadian won a silver medal in the javelin event in Birmingham.

After the incident, the Grenada Police said in a statement, "Peters is presently receiving medical attention for minor injuries." Meanwhile, The Grenada Olympic Committee also reacted sharply and stated, "saddened by the news of the cowardly actions of some five persons who physically assaulted our national sporting icon and hero."

“We have received preliminary information on the incident and understand that our world champion sustained non-life-threatening injuries from the assault meted out [by] these non-nationals. The Grenada Olympic Committee joins with all of Grenada in condemning these barbaric actions and look forward to the relevant authorities taking decisive actions against all the perpetrators. We stand ready to lend our support with his recovery and look forward to an expeditious resolution to the matter."

On the other hand, a statement was also carried out by the opposition New National Party, which read, "We strongly denounce all acts of violence and submit that such should not be tolerated. Grenada is marked by its peaceful nature and without a doubt, we subscribe to the rule of law."