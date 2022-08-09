From PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen to mixed team's silver: How Indian shuttlers roared and inspired at CWG 2022

PV Sindhu continued to shine at the big stage as she returned with gold in the women's singles. The two-time Olympic medallist defeated Canada's Michelle Li 21-15, 21-13 to win her maiden gold at the Games.
(Photograph:AFP)
2) Lakshya Sen
The 20-year-old Lakshya Sen became only the fourth Indian to win a medal in men's singles at the Games when he defeated Malaysian shuttler Ng Tze Yong in a riveting contest that went down to the wire. He eventually emerged on top to win 19-21, 21-9, 21-16. Thus, he joined the likes of Prakash Padukone, Syed Modi and Parupalli Kashyap to claim gold in men's singles at CWG.
(Photograph:AFP)
3) Kidambi Srikanth
Kidambi Srikanth also was one of the medal-winners for India at CWG 2022. After being part of the mixed team event -- that fetched silver -- the 29-year-old shuttler wasn't done yet and clinched bronze in the men's singles.
Facing Jia Heng Teh of Singapore, Srikanth triumphed courtesy of a 21-15 and 21-18 scoreline. While he couldn't go the distance, the veteran still didn't return empty-handed in the singles category.
(Photograph:AFP)
4) Treesa and Gayatri
Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand clinched bronze by beating the Australian pair of Hsuan-Yu Wendy Chen/Gronya Somerville in the women's doubles category. The Indian duo won the game in straight sets 21-15, 21-18 to finish at the third spot on the podium.
(Photograph:AFP)
5) Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy
Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy added another feather to his illustrious hat by clinching gold in the men's doubles category, beating England's Ben Lane and Sean Vendy 21-15 and 21-13 in a one-sided summit clash. For the unversed, the duo had clinched the silver medal in the 2018 edition.
(Photograph:AFP)
Mixed team event -- Silver medallists
Indian badminton team claimed silver in the mixed group match. Being the defending champion, the badminton mixed team suffered a 1-3 defeat versus Malaysia -- who had ended at the top three times in a row before missing out on the same in 2018 -- to settle for silver.
Only PV Sindhu managed to earn a win in the summit clash in the women's singles match whereas others fell flat.