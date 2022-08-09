From PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen to mixed team's silver: How Indian shuttlers roared and inspired at CWG 2022

3) Kidambi Srikanth

Kidambi Srikanth also was one of the medal-winners for India at CWG 2022. After being part of the mixed team event -- that fetched silver -- the 29-year-old shuttler wasn't done yet and clinched bronze in the men's singles.

Facing Jia Heng Teh of Singapore, Srikanth triumphed courtesy of a 21-15 and 21-18 scoreline. While he couldn't go the distance, the veteran still didn't return empty-handed in the singles category.

(Photograph:AFP)